Hooper (knee) is expected to practice Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "We anticipate, for tomorrow, everyone to be able to participate," head coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Hooper missed the last two games of the regular season due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which is generally accompanied by a 2-to-4 week recovery timetable. Although the Falcons will fit in a session Tuesday, his activity level won't be confirmed until the Falcons submit their first injury report of the week after Wednesday's practice. If Hooper doesn't make the requisite progress in advance of Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Seahawks, Levine Toilolo would likely handle the majority of snaps among their group of tight ends.