Hooper intends to test out his sprained knee at Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.

The rookie tight end has been slowed by a sprained MCL of late and missed Atlanta's Week 16 contest against the Panthers. However, it looks as though Hooper is progressing towards a return, as he's expected to practice in an undisclosed capacity Wednesday. Depending on how his knee responds to the uptick in activity, Hooper could put himself in line for a return for Atlanta's regular season finale.