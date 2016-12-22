Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Hooper (knee) likely won't take the field Saturday at Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

After jogging on the side at Tuesday's unofficial session, Hooper proceeded to focus on rehab rather than practice Wednesday. As of Thursday, he was still contained to work on a side field, performing ladder drills, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. Aside from keeping up his conditioning, Hooper appears poised to land on the inactive list this weekend, as intimated by Quinn on Thursday. Expect clarification on Hooper's availability upon the release of Friday's injury report, but an absence would leave Levine Toilolo and Joshua Perkins as Atlanta's only healthy tight ends in the penultimate week of the regular season.