Daniels signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Daniels has bounced around the league since being selected in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, spending time with the 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Giants, and now Falcons. Originally a quarterback, Daniels has been transitioning to wide receiver/return specialist over the past few seasons. His diverse skill set could help him obtain a spot on Atlanta's 53-man roster next season.