Griswold signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Griswold spent part of last offseason with the Colts, but was waived by the team before the beginning of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury. Almost a year later and the tight end now has another chance to keep his NFL dream alive. Levine Toilolo and Jacob Tamme (shoulder) are both slated to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, which could boost Griswold's stock as he competes for a spot on the final 53-man roster.