Goldson re-signed Tuesday with the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the Falcons placing Kemal Ishmael (shoulder) on injured reserve, Goldson, who was previously waived by Atlanta in October, will rejoin the team to help restore some depth at safety. The former All-Pro is just a backup player at this stage of his career, so don't expect him to play many snaps over the final two weeks of the regular season.