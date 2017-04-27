Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Eyeing training camp return
Shelby (calf) is expected to be recovered in time for training camp, Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Shelby ended the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a calf injury. Unfortunately for him, he may return to a reserve role at defensive tackle with offseason acquisition Dontari Poe now in town.
More News
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Placed on IR•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Injures calf against Seahawks•
-
Falcons' Derrick Shelby: Signs with Falcons•
-
Dolphins' Derrick Shelby: Has best season to date•
-
Dolphins' Derrick Shelby: Expected to start for Miami•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...