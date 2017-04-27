Shelby (calf) is expected to be recovered in time for training camp, Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shelby ended the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a calf injury. Unfortunately for him, he may return to a reserve role at defensive tackle with offseason acquisition Dontari Poe now in town.

