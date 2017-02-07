Trufant (pectoral) is optimistic he will be healthy in time for May practices, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trufant was placed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral on Nov. 29 and had surgery shortly thereafter. The cornerback had one interception and two forced fumbles through nine games played and is undoubtedly one of Atlanta's top playmakers in the secondary. His absence was recognizable during Sunday's Super Bowl, where the Falcons gave up 466 passing yards and two touchdowns to Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady. Whether or not Trufant is able to get healthy for May practices, he should be be back before training camp, where he'll provide a boost for Atlanta's pass defense.