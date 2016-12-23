Campbell (concussion) isn't expected to suit up Saturday in Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Campbell was always hard-pressed to complete the concussion protocol in less than a week, but his inability to practice by Thursday has made head coach Dan Quinn's decision an easy one. It's unclear how the Falcons will cover for Campbell at weak-side linebacker. However, candidates include Philip Wheeler and the newly acquired Josh Keyes.