Campbell (concussion) isn't expected to suit up Saturday in Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Campbell was always hard-pressed to complete the concussion protocol in less than a week, but his inability to practice by Thursday has made head coach Dan Quinn's decision an easy one. It's unclear how the Falcons will cover for Campbell at weak-side linebacker. However, candidates include Philip Wheeler and the newly acquired Josh Keyes.

