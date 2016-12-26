Head coach Dan Quinn stated his hope Monday that Campbell (concussion) will return for Sunday's game against the Saints, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Stationed in the concussion protocol, Campbell was unable to practice last week, so an appearance during Week 17 prep would be the first indication that he may be available for the regular season finale.

