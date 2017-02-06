Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable to return
Campbell (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots, ESPN's Vaugh McClure reports.
Campbell racked up two tackles before exiting the game with cramps in the second quarter. Phillip Wheeler figures to take on an expanded role unless the rookie makes a return.
More News
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Returns to game•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Takes part in full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Hopeful for return Sunday•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Expected to miss Saturday's game•