Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Returns to game
Campbell (cramps) returned to Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Campbell left in the second quarter with cramps but is now back in action with the first-string unit.
