Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Returns to practice
Campbell (concussion) returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Campbell sustained a concussion in Week 15 versus the Niners and wasn't cleared in time for last Saturday's game against the Panthers. His return to the practice bodes well for his prospects of playing in the Falcons' season finale this Sunday.
