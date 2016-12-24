Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell: Ruled out for Saturday
Campbell (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Campbell was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol throughout the week, so he'll be sidelined until further notice. Josh Keyes and Philip Wheeler figure to see and expanded role at outside linebacker.
