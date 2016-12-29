Campbell (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell suffered a concussion in Week 15 and ended up missing the Falcons' most recent game against the Panthers with some lingering symptoms. After some time off for additional rehab, he's slowly upped his practice workload this week, going through a limited session Wednesday, before being upgraded to a full participant Thursday. Campbell should be cleared of the team's concussion protocol, which means he'll likely slide back in as one of the starters at outside linebacker opposite Vic Beasley in Week 17.