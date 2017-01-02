Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Breaks off huge run in win
Freeman rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added 81 yards on five catches in Sunday's win over the Saints.
Freeman had over 100 total yards after the Falcons' first two drives, posting catches of 13 and 35 yards in the team's opening drive and then rumbling for a 75-yard touchdown in the team's second possession. Tevin Coleman, when healthy, has been a talented enough complement to Freeman to prevent dominance like Freeman displayed early last year. He's still managed seven games with at least 100 total yards this season - including thrice in the last five weeks.
