Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Eight catches in Week 16

Freeman rushed 13 times for 53 yards, and caught all eight of his targets for 35 more in Saturday's 33-16 win over the Panthers.

Freeman led the Falcons in targets and receptions as quarterback Matt Ryan checked down often en route to a season-high 81.8 percent completion percentage. The third-year man out of Florida St. is averaging a career-high 4.6 yards per carry, and needs just 73 yards to equal last season's rushing total of 1,056 despite the emergence of Tevin Coleman alongside him in the backfield. Freeman's also second only to Theo Riddick among running backs with 122 catches since the start of the 2015 campaign.