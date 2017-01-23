Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Makes up for lackluster rushing with receiving touchdown

Freeman rushed 14 times for 42 yards, and caught four of five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 NFC championship win over the Packers.

Atlanta's running game was bottled up for most of this one, but Freeman still managed to find the end zone through the air from four yards out. While he got 14 carries to Tevin Coleman's 11, it was Coleman who scored the game's only rushing touchdown by a running back from three yards out. Their timeshare has worked well enough to get to the Super Bowl, so expect both young running backs to be heavily involved in Houston.