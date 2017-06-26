Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New contract expected soon

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Monday that he's confident the team will reach an agreement with Freeman on a long-term contract soon, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has totaled over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and at least 13 touchdowns in both of the past two seasons. Given that production, the 2014 fourth-rounder is clearly more valuable than the $1.79 million he's scheduled to earn in 2017. With both Freeman's representatives and the Falcons recognizing his worth, it's anticipated that the 25-year-old will ink a lucrative extension with the franchise before long, which would eliminate a potential distraction during training camp.