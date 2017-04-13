Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Presence expected at offseason program
Freeman intends to be in attendance for the Falcons' offseason program, which kicks off Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Freeman has mentioned a desire to stick in Atlanta, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff has reciprocated, stating that he expects discussions on an extension to happen before training camp, according to Alex Marvez of The Sporting News. Indeed, one domino has already fallen with regard to the Falcons' upcoming salary obligations with Desmond Trufant's (pectoral) recent extension, paving the way for Dimitroff and Freeman's representation to explore one for the running back. Although one sticking point in negotiations could be the presence of another dynamic running back, Tevin Coleman, also in the backfield, Freeman will show a commitment to the team by his participation at the voluntary portion of offseason workouts, which include strength and conditioning at the outset.
