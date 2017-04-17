Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Present for offseason program

Freeman was in attendance for the start of the Falcons' offseason workout program Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman is currently entering the final year of his rookie contract, which is good for under $2 million this season. After joining the Falcons as a fourth-round pick in 2014, Freeman has totaled over 3,000 yards of offense and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Although Atlanta also boasts Tevin Coleman in its backfield, Freeman is surely worth more than he's slated to earn this year, but knowing both he and the Falcons' openness to a long-term extension, he won't complicate matters by skipping workouts.