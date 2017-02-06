Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Supplies 121 yards of offense in Super Bowl LI loss

Freeman gained 75 yards on 11 carries and gathered in both of his targets for 46 yards in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots.

Freeman had a knack for splashy plays on the season's biggest stage, ripping off a 37-yard rush on the Falcons' first offensive play and taking a short pass 39 yards to get Atlanta out of unfavorable field position in the fourth quarter. However, he also whiffed on a blocking assignment in the the final period with the Falcons holding a 28-12 edge, allowing the Patriots' Dont'a Hightower to get a clean shot on Matt Ryan. The sack caused a fumble that gave New England the ball at the Atlanta 25-yard line, leading to a touchdown that brought the Patriots one step closer to completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Freeman followed up strong 2015 sophomore campaign with an even better 1,079 rushing yards in 2016, while also equaling his 11 rushing touchdowns from the previous season.