Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 125 yards in divisional round win

Freeman totaled 125 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Freeman ran for 45 yards and a touchdown and hauled in four receptions for 80 yards in a break out game against Seattle. Although Tevin Coleman was the more effective runner, Freeman led the team with 80 receiving yards. He'll need to have another big game if the Falcons hope to earn a Super Bowl berth when they face the Packers on Sunday.