Falcons' Josh Keyes: Promoted from practice squad
Keyes was promoted to the active roster on Thursday, the team's official site reports.
Keyes has been on the practice squad since Week 7 after getting his walking papers from Tampa Bay. He'll provide some added depth at linebacker down the stretch.
