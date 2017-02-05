Falcons' Julio Jones: Active for Super Bowl LI
Jones (toe) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI versus the Patriots.
For the last two months, Jones has been toughing out a sprained toe, which could require surgery after the Super Bowl, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nonetheless, there was little doubt that Jones would be available Sunday against a Patriots defense that ranked 12th against the pass but first in points allowed during the regular season.
