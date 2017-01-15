Falcons' Julio Jones: Aggravates toe injury Saturday

Head coach Dan Quinn told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com after Saturday's win against the Seahawks that Jones aggravated his toe injury.

During the stretch run of the regular season, Jones was initially diagnosed with turf toe, which kept him sidelined in Weeks 14 and 15. In the midst of his recovery, though, Quinn reiterated that Jones was in fact dealing with a sprained toe. Although Jones has fared well in three subsequent appearances -- 17 receptions (on 24 targets) for 223 yards and two touchdowns -- he may have a hill to climb in order to suit up for the NFC championship game.