Falcons' Julio Jones: All set for Sunday

Jones (toe) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots.

Jones was limited throughout practice this week to minimize the stress placed on his sprained toe, but as always anticipated, the wideout enters Sunday's colossal contest without any concern over his status. The All-Pro target missed two days of practice prior to Atlanta's NFC championship win over the Packers, but still finished with a monstrous nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in that contest. Thanks to nearly two weeks of rest since then, Jones should once again be firing on all cylinders this Sunday, when he figures to play a key role in the Falcons' attempt to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.