Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to be 'full go' at Thursday's practice

According to head coach Dan Quinn, Jones (toe) is expected to be a 'full go' at Thursday's practice despite being listed as limited, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Jones has been listed as limited all week, but Quinn noted that it would take an 'act of nature' for his star wideout to not be operating at 100-percent come Sunday. As such, expect Jones to be a key piece in Atlanta's offensive gameplan against the Patriots' first-ranked scoring defense.