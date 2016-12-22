Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to suit up Saturday
Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Jones (toe) is expected to play Saturday in Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Expected to test his mobility at full speed in Wednesday's practice, Jones managed a limited workload, which has been the extent of his activity as he attempts to recover from a turf toe injury. Ultimately, a full practice before week's end would back up Quinn's assessment, so the release of the Falcons' next two injury reports will lend credence to Jones' upcoming availability (or lack thereof).
