Falcons' Julio Jones: Full practice Friday

Jones (toe) was a full participant in Friday's practice and has no restrictions entering Sunday's NFC Championship, according to coach Dan Quinn, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Jones sat out practice both Wednesday and Thursday to limit the stress on his injured toe, but in practicing in a full capacity Friday, he cleared any concern over his availability. Atlanta's star wideout will be uninhibited come Sunday, when his game-breaking ability could cause problems for a lackluster Packers secondary that's dealing with injuries of its own.