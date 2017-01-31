Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited in Monday's practice

Jones (toe) was limited in Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Jones used last week's bye to continue rehabilitating his sprained toe, and by Friday was able to log a limited practice session. Given Jones' importance to the Falcons' offense and the risk of worsening the injury, it is plausible that he will continue practicing in a restrictive manner all the way up until Sunday's Super Bowl.

