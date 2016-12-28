Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited practice Wednesday

Jones (toe) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In advance of Saturday's game at Carolina, Jones followed up back-to-back limited practices with an unhinged showing Friday, paving the way for his return from a two-game absence. Although he earned a season-low 62 percent of the offensive snaps, he still cobbled together a team-leading 60 yards on four catches and seven targets. If a similar schedule follows this week, he should be cleared for the Falcons' season finale Sunday against the Saints, which could yield a first-round bye with a victory.