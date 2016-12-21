Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday

Jones (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Slated to test out his injured toe at full speed during the first official practice of Week 16 prep, Jones seemingly didn't uphold his end of the bargain on the surface. However, head coach Dan Quinn noted before the session that Jones would be allowed to open the throttle all the way in "certain situations," indicating the wide receiver would be held back in some drills. "I haven't been outside doing full-speed things yet," Jones added. "I'm going to go out today and do it." Displaying an ability to pivot off the foot in question, he's clearly making progress, but a complete showing before the end of the week would appease the minds of fantasy owners awaiting his services in the fantasy playoffs.