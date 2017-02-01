Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday

Jones (toe) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' practice reps have been contained for the better part of two months due to what has variously been termed turf toe and a toe sprain. Since sitting out in Week 14, though, he's been his usual force on the field, increasing his catch count in four consecutive games. He's also reached the end zone four times during that stretch, but he could be hard-pressed to uphold such a standard in a Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots' No. 1 scoring defense, which has conceded 15 touchdowns to wideouts in 18 games (including playoffs) this season.