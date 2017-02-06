Falcons' Julio Jones: Makes spectacular catch in Super Bowl LI loss

Jones (toe) brought in all four of his targets for 87 yards in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots.

Jones shook off his perpetually problematic toe to haul in the modest four targets he saw from Matt Ryan and make a catch that would have likely been the talk of the game were it not for the Patriots' historic comeback. The sixth-year pro made a seemingly impossible 27-yard catch on the right sideline over the Patriots' Eric Rowe with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter in which he remain focused despite the latter's hands flashing into his line of sight and also manged to tap both feet in before going out of bounds. The highlight-reel reception gave Atlanta the ball at the New England 22-yard line as they clung to a 28-20 lead, but a subsequent sack of Ryan left the Falcons out of field-goal range. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Jones enjoyed an impressive 2016 campaign that included a career-high 300-yard performance against the Panthers.