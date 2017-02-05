Falcons' Julio Jones: May need offseason toe surgery

Jones, who is expected to play in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots on Sunday, may require offseason surgery on his sprained toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn first called Jones' ailment turf toe, but since the wideout was deemed inactive in Week 14, Quinn has termed it a toe sprain. Despite the hindrance, Jones has caused headaches for opposing defenses over the past four games, racking up 26 catches (on 36 targets) for 403 yards and four touchdowns. Once the result of the Super Bowl is determined, he's slated for an evaluation of his foot, after which all parties involved will make a decision regarding whether or not a procedure is needed. If the preceding comes to pass, a decent portion of Jones' offseason will be devoted to rehab. Before then, though, he'll take aim at the Patriots' 12th-ranked pass defense Sunday.