Falcons' Julio Jones: No pitch count

Jones will not be on a 'pitch count' in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on the channel's pregame show.

The Falcons will monitor Jones's toe, and he'll probably play 45-50 snaps, instead of an approximate average of 60, but he's not on any specified limit, according to Glazer.

