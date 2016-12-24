Falcons' Julio Jones: No pitch count
Jones will not be on a 'pitch count' in Saturday's game against the Panthers, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on the channel's pregame show.
The Falcons will monitor Jones's toe, and he'll probably play 45-50 snaps, instead of an approximate average of 60, but he's not on any specified limit, according to Glazer.
