Falcons' Julio Jones: No practice Wednesday

Jones (toe) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Terming Jones' absence "by design," head coach Dan Quinn relayed that his No. 1 wide receiver will increase his activity level as the week goes on, according to Lindsay Jones of USA Today Sports. It should be noted that Jones, the wideout, completed Wednesday's walkthrough, so he wasn't completely shut down Wednesday. Even if he doesn't log a full allotment of practice reps in a given day by week's end, the Falcons haven't expressed any worry about his potential to suit up for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers.