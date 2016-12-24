Falcons' Julio Jones: Over 1,300 yards for third straight year

Jones (toe) caught four of seven targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 33-16 win over the Panthers.

Jones was a consummate professional as usual, not pouting despite getting limited attention from quarterback Matt Ryan in his first action since Week 13. The talented wide receiver still managed to lead his team in receiving yards while finishing second to running back Devonta Freeman in both targets and catches. He has eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards for the third straight campaign, but has been kept out of the end zone since Week 9.