Falcons' Julio Jones: Partakes in Friday's practice
Jones (toe) returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Jones' sprained toe kept him sidelined this week prior to his limited involvement in Friday's session, which amounted to a long walk-though, Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the help of that rest, it'll be interesting to see whether Jones ramps up his workload next week, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons continue to exercise caution to ensure he's fully ready for next Sunday's Super Bowl.
