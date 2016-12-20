Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices Tuesday

Jones (toe) took part in portions of Tuesday's practice, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In the light session, Jones didn't exactly commence with an array of drills but was instead rather limited. The preceding isn't exactly the tuneup desired for Wednesday's practice, when he's expected to test out his sprained toe at full speed. In the end, the key to Jones' return will be pushing off without feeling discomfort in his foot, something that he has yet to prove. Wednesday's injury report should provide insight into his standing for Week 16.