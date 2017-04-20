Falcons' Julio Jones: Present for offseason program but limited
Jones (toe) is participating in the Falcons' voluntary offseason program in a limited fashion, with the expectation he'll be back to full strength for training camp, Matt Winkeljohn of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Still rehabbing from February surgery to remove a bunion, Jones has been walking around the team facility without a noticeable limp. His status as a limited participant likely will stretch beyond April workouts and into May, but he should be a full go for the start of training camp in late July, or possibly even for mandatory minicamp in mid-to-late June. His surgery came with an expected rehab timetable of four-to-five months.
