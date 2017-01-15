Falcons' Julio Jones: Questionable to return Saturday

Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Seahawks due to a foot injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Since Week 13, Jones has been plagued by what has variously been termed turf toe and a toe sprain. The beneficiary of a first-round bye, he logged full practices each day in advance of the Falcons' initial playoff tilt. Despite racking up six catches (on eight targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown Saturday, Jones spent some time on the sideline walking about with a visible limp. Assuming his side fends off Seattle's rally, his status will be of utmost interest as Atlanta prepares for the NFC championship game.

