Falcons' Julio Jones: Remains limited Thursday

Jones (toe) was again a limited practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

During a pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Quinn said his staff would make a decision during drills about unleashing Jones, according to Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network. After another limited session, the Falcons have clearly decided to hold Jones back until Friday, the precise point at which he upgraded to an uncapped showing last week. With no setback evident, expect the wideout to do precisely that in the final practice of Week 17 prep.