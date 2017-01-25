Falcons' Julio Jones: Resting up for Super Bowl

Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones will use the extra week of Super Bowl prep to rest and rehab his sprained toe, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In the midst of torching the Packers' secondary in the NFC championship game, Jones didn't seem hindered by the ailment in the slightest, but the Falcons aren't inclined to have their primary offensive weapon press the issue before reaching Houston. Once he's allowed to take part in practice, he may not extend beyond a limited session, which has been the wideout's reality since injuring his toe in Week 13. No matter how Jones treads through the hype surrounding the Super Bowl, he should be good to roll against the Patriots' No. 1 ranked scoring defense.