Falcons' Julio Jones: Roughs up Saints defense in finale

Jones nabbed seven of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

Jones did it all by himself on the Falcons' touchdown drive spanning the first and second quarters, drawing a 46-yard pass interference penalty and nabbing three catches, including a touchdown. If there was any question whether Jones was ready for the playoffs, he quelled them on Sunday. The talented receiver has been maddening at times this year, alternating between dominant and meager performances. His numbers against two potential divisional-round foes are a perfect example. Against a top-ranked Seattle defense in Week 6, Jones went off for 139 yards and a touchdown. Two weeks later, against a decidedly weaker Green Bay defense, he was stymied for 29 yards.