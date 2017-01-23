Falcons' Julio Jones: Sends team to Super Bowl with two touchdowns

Jones (toe) hauled in nine of 12 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Packers in the NFC championship game.

Jones took practice off on Wednesday and Thursday to rest his injured toe, but looked 100 percent healthy en route to his second-best yardage total and first multi-touchdown effort of the season. He did a terrific job of staying in-bounds on his three-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the first half, then took his team's second offensive play of the second half to the house from 73 yards out to make it 31-0. With 15 catches for 247 yards and three scores in two games this postseason, quarterback Matt Ryan's top aerial weapon is building momentum heading into the Super Bowl.