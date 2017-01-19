Falcons' Julio Jones: Sidelined again Thursday

Jones (toe) will be a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn stated that Jones would increase his activity as the week proceeded. Instead, Jones maintained a similar workload Thursday, sticking to solely the walkthrough session. Despite the lack of development on the practice front, Jones said that he'll "be ready to go" for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Packers. In the end, though, Jones' availability will receive some clarification upon the release of Friday's injury report.