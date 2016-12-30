Falcons' Julio Jones: To play again Sunday

Jones (toe) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints after fully practice Friday.

Jones' practice involvement was carefully managed throughout the week, but he removed any question over his status by putting together a full session Friday. With the Falcons aiming to lock up a first-round playoff bye with a victory Sunday, Jones figures to be deployed as usual in Week 17, when he's gifted with a matchup versus New Orleans' 30th-ranked pass defense.