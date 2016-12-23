Falcons' Julio Jones: To return Saturday
Jones (toe) does not have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers.
Jones is thus slated to make his return from a two-game absence due to turf toe. The All-Pro wideout put together limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, and although listed as a full participant Friday, it remains to be seen whether his snap count will be restricted in any way Saturday. One certainty, though, is that Carolina's last-ranked passing defense seems conducive to a big day for the Falcons' aerial attack.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Expected to suit up Saturday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Practices Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Full-speed test scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Optimistic about playing in Week 16•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ruled out for Sunday's game•