Falcons' Julio Jones: To return Saturday

Jones (toe) does not have an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Panthers.

Jones is thus slated to make his return from a two-game absence due to turf toe. The All-Pro wideout put together limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, and although listed as a full participant Friday, it remains to be seen whether his snap count will be restricted in any way Saturday. One certainty, though, is that Carolina's last-ranked passing defense seems conducive to a big day for the Falcons' aerial attack.